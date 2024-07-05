St Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft - Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 0924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean State Job Lot, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail theft

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/19/2024 at approximately 0924 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a theft at Ocean State Job Lot in the town of St Johnsbury. Investigation revealed an unknown female left the store with a pool without paying for it. A photo of the female is attached and anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111