Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,645 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft - Request for information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mark Pohlman                           

STATION:    St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 0924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean State Job Lot, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Retail theft

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown at this time                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/19/2024 at approximately 0924 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a theft at Ocean State Job Lot in the town of St Johnsbury. Investigation revealed an unknown female left the store with a pool without paying for it. A photo of the female is attached and anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.

 

 

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft - Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more