St Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft - Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 0924 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ocean State Job Lot, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Retail theft
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/19/2024 at approximately 0924 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a theft at Ocean State Job Lot in the town of St Johnsbury. Investigation revealed an unknown female left the store with a pool without paying for it. A photo of the female is attached and anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111