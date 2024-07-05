New government. Same mission.

We hear more about mental health than ever before. Despite improved public attitudes, and the hard work of our NHS, too many people are still being failed by a system that is not able to meet the scale of the problem.

It is time politicians pledged to fix our mental health system. Core to this must be a drive to prevent illness from worsening in the first place, getting people the support they need, where they need it, before they reach crisis.

Polling shows that the public views mental health as a top national priority, and those aged under 40 rank its importance even above climate change. We need the new government to take action that matches the scale of the crisis.

We want the new government to deliver:

A long-term strategy to improve mental health across society addressing the drivers of mental illness. It must make use of every opportunity to improve outcomes, from schools to workplaces, from the social security system to housing.

Mental health services which support people in crisis, but are also geared towards prevention. We can help prevent people reaching crisis point by investing in our NHS workforce to cut waiting lists; rolling out community interventions for young people to keep kids out of hospital, and driving clinical research to identify and treat mental illness early.

A 21st Century Mental Health Act, finally updating 1980s legislation on how we treat and care for people when they are acutely unwell.

Key statistics