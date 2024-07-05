Project 1268’s 'Me Now Free' Named Best Pop Song by World Songwriting Awards

Photo 1: Craig Brown and Haley Webster of the singing/songwriting duo Project 1268 recently had their song “Me Now Free” named as Best Pop Song by the World Songwriting Awards. The song is a women’s empowerment anthem. Haley Webster and Craig Brown of the band Project 1268 Project 1268 in studio during a recording session.

BENTONVILLE, ARKSANSAS, USA, July 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Songwriting Awards (WSA) has named “ Me Now Free ” by Project 1268 as the best pop song in the group’s recent songwriting competition awards. WSA is an international music competition which celebrates and recognizes independent musicians, performers, and songwriters.Project 1268 is the songwriting and performing duo of Craig Brown and Haley Webster, two high school friends from Oklahoma who, after many years, reconnected and formed the group. They have been gaining popularity in recent months performing in northwest Arkansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and parts of Missouri.“This song is one that is dedicated to all women who have faced heartache, disappointment, and despair,” said Haley Webster, lead singer of the group and writer of the song’s lyrics. “This song gives them the hope of moving forward with their lives and experiencing the independence and freedom of starting anew.”The song has been gathering a following since its release and has touched thousands of listeners, many of whom share the emotions and feelings of the song. Webster says that point is an important one for her.The song has attracted the attention of major record label reviewers, with commenters saying the song is a beautiful story and they enjoy the sincere delivery and creativity of the track. The duo said with the announcement of being named as the best pop song by WSA, they hope to reach many more people who need hope and encouragement in their lives.According to experts, when the heart of a strong woman gets broken, the first thing that she will do is blame only herself, and usually not even blame the person who broke it. She will ask herself why she trusted that person in the first place and why she didn’t believe in her own intuition instead. This song helps women experiencing these pains to understand they are now free to live the life they always wanted and deserve.Webster said she personally understands these feelings because she personally experienced the pain. She wants others to feel the positive inspiration that letting go and becoming free from your pains can bring a woman who is suffering.“This song has deep personal meaning for me because it is my story, and it is one I wanted to share with others to let them know they are not alone in the struggles. I want to help those feeling hopelessness gain the freedom I have come to experience,” Webster said.Last week the group premiered their first feature music video to their pop hit “Do Ya Wanna,” which has nearly 40,000 views and nearly 7,000 “likes” in the first week. With this award, the group hopes to see “Me Now Free” touch others with the same zeal as “Do Ya Wanna.”“Our goal is to not just have our music heard, but to have it actually connect with our listeners,” Brown said.“Sharing our feelings, thoughts, and stories with others is what motivates us to keep going. Hopefully we can share our music with many others in the coming months.”The video can be seen on the group’s website at www.project1268.com , or on YouTube by clicking this link. The song can also be heard on Spotify and SoundCloud.###About Project 1268:Project 1268 was formed by the songwriting and performing duo of Craig Brown and Haley Webster, two high school friends from Oklahoma. Many decades later, the two ran into one another in Fayetteville (Arkansas) and started recording music together in 2020. The duo has a unique sound, familiar to the sounds of the music of the 70s and 80s, but with what one music critic called “a wild array of influence and style.”Booking Information:For booking information contact Randy Gibson, CEO, RDG Public Relations and Communications at randy@rdgpr.com or by calling 918-718-1320.

