Ethan's Good Dad Act Book Ranks Number Nine on Amazon's New Top Releases Books List

This book is full of insights on parenting and the importance of being a Dad in your child’s life. By getting the “Good Dad Act” passed, Bernard has broken new ground in childhood custody” — Brian Tracy – Author & Motivational Speaker

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethan's Good Dad Act, a newly released book by Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings, has quickly climbed the ranks to become the number nine top selling book on Amazon in its genre. This heartwarming and inspiring book tells the story of a father who turns life's challenges into opportunities for growth and positivity, encouraging all good dads to take a sip of his wisdom.

The book not only resonates with readers on a personal level, but it is also making a significant impact on the legal landscape. The law that the book is based on, known as the Good Dad Act, is changing the lives of fathers across the state of Florida. The positive effects of this law have been so profound that it is now being pushed through various state legislatures, with 13 states and counting in the United States considering its adoption. In his testimonial, Tracy commends Dr. Jennings for breaking new ground in childhood custody through the "Good Dad Act" passed in Florida. He believes that the impact of this groundbreaking legislation will benefit the entire country. Tracy's endorsement underscores the importance of Dr. Jennings' work in advocating for the involvement of fathers in their children's lives. "This book is full of insights on parenting and the importance of being a Dad in your child’s life. By getting the “Good Dad Act” passed, Bernard has broken new ground in childhood custody” said, Brian Tracy, Author and Motivational Speaker.

Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings, the author and founder of the initiative committee organization behind the Good Dad Act, is thrilled to see the book's success and the positive changes it is bringing about for fathers and families nationwide. He hopes that the message of the book will continue to inspire and empower dads to be the best they can be for their children.

Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings was inspired to write Ethan's Good Dad Act by his own experiences and struggles to to maintain a relationship with his son Ethan. He initiated a proposal to the state legislature that changed the law in the State of Florida. As a father and Chairman of the Good Dad Act Committee he has been advocating for positive change in the lives of fathers and families across the nation. Having faced challenges and obstacles in his own journey as a parent, Dr. Jennings wanted to create a resource that would not only inspire and uplift dads but also provide practical guidance and support.

Through his work as a family advocate and his involvement in legislative initiatives, Dr. Jennings saw the need for a book that would celebrate the important role of fathers and highlight the impact they can have on their children's lives. He wanted to create a story that would resonate with readers on a personal level while also promoting positive change in the legal system to better support fathers. Les Brown, Author and Motivational Leader wrote: "Thank you for the work that you are doing and I'm encouraging everyone to get a copy of Ethan's Good Dad Act", let us stand with him.

Ultimately, Dr. Jennings wrote Ethan's Good Dad Act to empower dads to overcome adversity, embrace their role as positive influences in their children's lives, and advocate for policies that prioritize the well-being of families. His hope is that the book will inspire dads everywhere to be the best they can be and make a difference in the lives of their children. Dr Jennings is Chairman of the the Good Dad Act Committee where fathers and other loved ones meet every Tuesday evening at 8pm on a free Google meet podcast. Attorneys, judges and other professionals make presentations and provide Dads in attendance with a support system to help them navigate the family court system to ultimately secure their relationship with their children. To join the Good Dad Act Committee go to www.GoodDadAct.com

Ethan's Good Dad Act is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers. For more information about the book Ethan's Good Dad Act and the Good Dad Act, please visit www.EthansGoodDadAct.com

