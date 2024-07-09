Paylogix® Announces Addition of Mike Higgins to the Sales and Business Development Team
Industry Veteran Brings Over 26 Years of Experience in Voluntary Benefits to Strengthen Broker Partnerships and Drive GrowthWESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits announced the addition of Mike Higgins as a Business Development Manager. Higgins brings extensive experience in the voluntary benefits industry to the organization.
Higgins began his career in voluntary benefits over 26 years ago with Combined Insurance/Chubb. Starting at the agent level, he progressively advanced through the ranks, eventually overseeing the Southeastern US for Chubb’s Worksite Distribution Channel. When an opportunity arose at American National, he joined their team to help build a new broker-driven worksite distribution channel. Higgins further refined his skills with brokers at Allstate, taking on a role closer to home. He is a proud graduate of the University of Central Florida and resides in the state with his wife, Jeana. Together, they have four adult children. He enjoys travel and outdoor activities, including golf, fishing, and surfing. Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.
“At Paylogix, we are focused on hiring best in class employees to assist current and future clients navigate the changing landscape of voluntary benefits administration,” said Paul Ziats, CLU, ChFC, LLIF, Director of Business Development. “Mike’s comprehensive industry knowledge and experience forging partnerships with brokers and carriers are invaluable assets. We are well positioned to continue growing our customer base and forming meaningful connections.”
About Paylogix:
Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.
