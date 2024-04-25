Submit Release
Paylogix Announces Addition of Richard (Rich) Ledson to the Sales and Business Development Team

Ledson brings over 35 years experience and a passion for leveraging innovative solutions to his new role.

WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits announced the addition of Rich Ledson, CES, CDHC, CVBS as a Business Development Manager. Ledson brings extensive industry experience and customer-centric expertise to the organization.

Ledson comes to Paylolgix with over 35 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, with expertise in driving adoption and expansion with Voluntary Benefits, tax-favored accounts, advocacy and transparency, BenAdmin/HRIS, SaaS, HR and enrollment solutions. Rich possesses a deep understanding of the challenges faced by organizations and his passion lies in leveraging innovative solutions in an altruistic way. Beyond the professional side, he is a devoted father, cyclist, runner, hiker, photographer, and foodie.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Rich Ledson to the Paylogix team. Rich brings a proven track record of achieving significant revenue growth and best-in-class customer service to clients,” said Paul Ziats, CLU, ChFC, LLIF, Director of Business Development. “We are well positioned to continue growing our customer base, forming meaningful connections, and providing an exceptional customer experience.”

About Paylogix:
Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.

Lisa Sanderson
Paylogix
+1 516-570-9987
email us here
