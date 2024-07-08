Submit Release
New On-Demand Course: How to Write a Memoir, Biography, or True-Life Story for New Writers from NancyFultonMeetups.com

Memoirs, biographies, and true-life stories are some of the most important narratives humans share. Grounded in reality, focused on real-world experiences, they change lives.”
— Nancy Fulton - Writer Producer
HOLLYWOOD, CA, US, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time authors looking for comprehensive training in how to write and sell a memoir, a biography about someone they love, or a True-Life story about a famous event or traumatic experience can get the practical instruction and support they need from NancyFultonMeetups.com. The direct link to the workshop is https://nancyfultonmeetups.uscreen.io/programs/1855-memoir-biography-or-true-life-story-58446f

Renowned Writer/Producer Nancy Fulton has been empowering new creatives since 2009, and has a following of over 60,000 on Meetup, Eventbrite, and Facebook. Learn more about her work and read her reviews at NancyFultonMeetups.com. Find dozens of her on-demand courses and monthly live events at NFM24.com.

The NancyFultonMeetups How to Write a Memoir, Biography, or True-Life Story course is crafted to provide practical, actionable advice for creating compelling narratives, whether authors are writing about a loved one, a famous event, or a personal experience.

Course Highlights:

Structuring Your Narrative: Master techniques to quickly outline a great memoir, biography, or true-life story, ensuring all writing is focused and engaging.

Writing Tips & Tools: Move from research to writing with strategies that overcome writer's block and significantly streamline the authoring process. Research, write and publish a book in a matter of days or weeks, not years.

Publishing & Promotion: How to get a book published and available worldwide as a hardcover, paperback, or ebook while retaining all rights.

Protecting Identities: How authors can write under a pen name and/or modify a book to protect people they don’t want to hurt or expose.

Nancy’s workshops are praised for their high-quality content and engaging delivery. Explore more of her offerings, reviews, and ratings at NancyFultonMeetups.com. Find her courses and live events at NFM24.com.

Additional Resources:

Getting Good Reviews: Ensure your work receives the accolades it deserves.

Writing & Publishing Journals & Workbooks: Create and publish beautiful diaries, mindfulness journals, and educational workbooks very quickly and cost effectively.

For more information, visit NancyFultonMeetups.com.

About Nancy Fulton Meetups:

Since 2015, Nancy Fulton has hosted online and face-to-face workshops for producers, authors, screenwriters, performers, and experts. With over 60,000 followers, Nancy provides an extensive library of in-depth training resources available at NancyFultonMeetups.com. Unlock your writing potential with Nancy Fulton’s expert guidance. Enroll today and start your journey to becoming a published author.

