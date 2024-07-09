MAD20 Donates $50,000 of Cybersecurity Training to Cyberjutsu, A Nonprofit Empowering Women & Girls in the Industry
MAD20, a leading provider of cybersecurity training on MITRE ATT&CK®, has announced the donation of 100 training licenses to Cyberjutsu members
We hope that these licenses will not only enhance the skills of Cyberjutsu members but also open doors to new career opportunities and aid in career progression for women in the cybersecurity sector.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD20 Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity training on MITRE ATT&CK®, is thrilled to announce the donation of 100 annual subscription licenses for its comprehensive training program to Cyberjutsu, a renowned organization dedicated to raising awareness of cybersecurity career opportunities and advancement for women in the field, closing the gender gap and the overall workforce gap in information security roles.
— Reggie Stevens, CEO
This contribution underscores MAD20's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cybersecurity industry and represents the inaugural gift of MAD20's $1,000,000 ATT&CK The Gap Campaign, aimed at narrowing the gender, ethnic, and socioeconomic gap in the cybersecurity industry through continuous upskilling, reskilling, and assessment. The initiative will also support former members of the US military. MAD20’s cybersecurity training program, originally designed by MITRE Engenuity™, is recognized for its comprehensive curriculum on MITRE ATT&CK®. The curriculum equips learners, known as Defenders, with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend against today's most advanced cyber threats.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Cyberjutsu," said Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20. "Their dedication to empowering women in cybersecurity aligns perfectly with our values. We hope that these licenses will not only enhance the skills of Cyberjutsu members but also open doors to new career opportunities and aid in career progression for women in the cybersecurity sector."
Cyberjutsu, founded in 2012, is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing women in cybersecurity by providing hands-on training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Their initiatives are designed to inspire and support women at all stages of their cybersecurity careers, from beginners to seasoned professionals.
"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with MAD20 to offer access to MITRE ATTACK training, which will significantly enhance our efforts to bridge the gap in the cybersecurity industry." said Shavvon Cintron, Director of Women’s Education at Cyberjutsu. "This collaboration will empower more women and girls to gain vital knowledge and skills, fostering greater diversity and inclusion within the field."
MAD20, spun out of MITRE Engenuity™ in 2023, has quickly become a trusted name in cybersecurity education. With a focus on delivering practical, real-world training on MITRE ATT&CK, MAD20 prepares individuals and organizations to defend against the latest cyber threats. Their state-of-the-art training modules cover a wide range of topics, from basic cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and response techniques.
This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive cybersecurity workforce. By empowering Cyberjutsu members with top-tier training resources, MAD20 and Cyberjutsu are working together to build a safer, more secure digital world.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Alex Moazzami
Head of Public Relations
MAD20
alex@mad20.io
About MAD20:
MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CK® Defender™ (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation (a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs) on behalf of U.S. government sponsors). MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government.
For more information, please visit www.mad20.io.
About Cyberjutsu:
Cyberjutsu is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women in cybersecurity through hands-on training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Founded in 2012, Cyberjutsu strives to inspire and support women at all stages of their cybersecurity careers, helping to bridge the gender gap in the industry and promote a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
For more information, please visit www.womenscyberjutsu.org.
________________________________________
For additional information on this announcement or to schedule an interview with representatives from MAD20 or Cyberjutsu, please use the contact information provided above.
The views and opinions contained in this Press Release are those of MAD20 only and should not be construed as an official position or endorsement of any vendor, goods, and/or services by The MITRE Corporation or MITRE Engenuity™.
Ross Emory
MAD20 Technologies Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn