Governor Newsom urges Californians to take precautions as dangerous heatwave continues

SACRAMENTO – Much of interior California is entering its fourth day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher – and most areas likely won’t see relief until early next week. Governor Gavin Newsom continues to urge Californians to take precautions and has directed an all-hands response to the heatwave by state government. 

Earlier this week, the Governor directed the Office of Emergency Services to activate its State Operations Center and move into Phase II of its Extreme Temperature Response Plan. This action ensures a 24/7, coordinated, whole-of-government response to the heatwave.  

Excessive heat warnings and watches are in effect for much of California through the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service is forecasting Extreme HeatRisk for many parts of the state, with hot conditions between 105 and 118 degrees, and little overnight relief. 

Extreme heat kills more Americans every year than all other extreme weather, including wildfires and flooding. 

