Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on July 11

DES MOINES– The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet via teleconference at 9:30 a.m., on July 11. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the July 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) Donations Contract Amendment with Jacob Lahr-State Forest Nursery Mowing Services Contract Amendment with TriEst Ag Group, Inc.-State Forest Nursery Soil Fumigation Services Public Land Management Projects Contract with Jake’s Woods LLC-Volga River State Recreation Area Timber Stand Improvement

Approve Minutes of the June 13 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

Subrecipient Grant Agreement with the City of Dubuque-USFWS Boating Infrastructure Grant

*Contract Amendment with Jacob Lahr-State Forest Nursery Mowing Services

*Contract Amendment with TriEst Ag Group, Inc.-State Forest Nursery Soil Fumigation Services

Proposed County Antlerless Deer Quotas for the 2024-2025 Seasons

Small Construction Projects-Earthen Basin Widening at Badger Creek State Recreation Area

Large Construction Projects Spirit Lake Hatchery ADA Lift and Door Lake Manawa State Park Pavement Maintenance

*Public Land Management Projects Easement Conveyance, Pottawattamie County – City of Council Bluffs Easement Conveyance, Dickinson County – Interstate Power and Light Company Management Agreement, McMahon Access – Greene County Conservation Board

*Contract with Jake’s Woods LLC-Volga River State Recreation Area Timber Stand Improvement

Contract with Wildlife Management Institute-Midwest Grassland Conservation Delivery Network

General Discussion

Next meeting, Aug. 8, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc