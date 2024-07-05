Quảng Trị to unveil investment opportunities in 30 key projects

VIETNAM, July 5 - QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị Province is calling for investments into its 30 key projects at upcoming conference to announce the province's planning in the period 2021-30, with a vision to 2050.

The event will be held on July 6 at the Sài Gòn-Đông Hà Hotel in Đông Hà City, Quảng Trị Province.

The projects, span several sectors, including industrial-energy, agriculture, commercial services, urban services-tourism, transportation, water supply, waste treatment and environmental protection, education and healthcare.

Significant projects include the multi-functional industrial park in Hải Ba and Hải Quế communes, Hải Lăng District, with an investment of VNĐ1.2 trillion (US$46.8 million), the support industrial park for energy development in Hải Ba Commune, Hải Lăng District, worth VNĐ1.5 trillion and the eco-industrial park in Đông Nam Quảng Trị Economic Zone, valued at VNĐ2.3 trillion.

Other notable projects are the Nam Đông Hà commercial-service urban area, estimated at VNĐ1.068 trillion, the Nam Sông Hiếu ecological urban area, budgeted at VNĐ2.8 trillion and the Triệu An and Triệu Vân urban and ecological resort complex with a golf course, with a projected investment of VNĐ2.5 trillion.

The conference is expected to attract 500 delegates, including national leaders, government representatives, foreign diplomats, international organisations and numerous investors and enterprises.

Võ Văn Hưng, Chairman of the Quảng Trị Provincial People’s Committee, emphasised the event's significance in publicising the approved provincial planning and showcasing the province's potential to attract investment.

"This conference aims to enhance cooperation across various fields and attract investors to explore opportunities for investment and business in Quảng Trị, thereby effectively harnessing the province’s strengths to promote socio-economic development and improve the quality of life for residents," Hưng said.

The conference will also serve as a forum for interaction, networking and promotion of Quảng Trị's image, potential and strengths. Through this event, Quảng Trị hopes to convey a message of increased cooperation in various fields, aiming to attract investors to seek investment and business cooperation opportunities in the province. This effort is expected to effectively exploit Quảng Trị's potential and advantages, contributing to socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for its residents. — VNS