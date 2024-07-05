Submit Release
Construction Company Fined $25,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 5, 2024

On June 12, 2024, Builder Brothers Construction Inc. pleaded guilty in Rosthern Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 9-2 (2) (a) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a temporary or permanent work area if a worker may fall three metres or more, resulting in the serious injury of a worker) As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $17,857.14 with a surcharge of $7,142.86, for a total amount of $25,000.

Three other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 25, 2022, near Hague, Saskatchewan, when a worker was seriously injured when they fell to the ground after removing slings from a set of trusses.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

For more information, contact:

Shane Seilman
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-520-2705
Email: shane.seilman2@gov.sk.ca

