New Funding to Support Francophone Artists and French Language in Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 5, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing funding to enhance professional development opportunities for Francophone artists in the province.

The Conseil culturel fransaskois (CCF) will receive $55,000 to deliver workshops between July 2024 to January 2025 for singers, musicians, writers and visual artists.

"These workshops offer Francophone artists further opportunity to develop their craft and connect with other artists," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The work of the Conseil culturel fransaskois benefits the artists as well as our province by preserving and promoting culture and heritage that contribute to our high quality of life in Saskatchewan communities."

The funding is through the five-year Canada-Saskatchewan Agreement for French-language Services. Announced in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget, $470,000 in new provincial funding this year, and over a million dollars annually in new federal funding compared to the previous agreement, will be provided for a variety of programs including:

Two key health programs for Saskatchewan's French speaking citizens: a patient accompaniment program operated by the Réseau santé en français de la Saskatchewan and a French-language mental health support telephone line offered through TAO Tel-Aide.

Improving the provision of French language services to Saskatchewan residents, by developing interactive government services in French and improving the availability of bilingual services for residents when doing business with government.

“Francophone artists enhance Canada’s rich cultural identity,” Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault said. “Today’s funding announcement will help the Conseil culturel fransaskois better support Francophone artists in Saskatchewan by ensuring they have a designated space to share ideas and perfect their craft.” The CCF is the main Francophone community organization involved in the promotion of culture and the development of Francophone artists in Saskatchewan. The workshops will cover a variety of areas including marketing, promotion and mentorship, with a goal to have up to 40 artists participate.

"On behalf of the entire community, we are very thankful for the essential support the Government of Saskatchewan is providing to the professional development of francophone artists in the province," Conseil culturel fransaskois President Anne Brochu Lambert said. "This funding will lead to new artistic creations and endeavors which are fundamental for the Fransaskois culture and identity to flourish."

The Conseil culturel fransaskois is celebrating 50 years of supporting Saskatchewan's Francophone arts and culture sector. To learn more about the CCF, including programs and events, visit: www.culturel.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact: