EMEA-002762-PIP02-20-M01
P/0215/2023 : EMA decision of 14 June 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for denecimig (EMEA- 002762-PIP02-20-M01)
Reference Number: EMA/236605/2023
