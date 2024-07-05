Submit Release
2024 Legislative Update

Pursuant to Section 25-61-19, Mississippi Code of 1972, every agency or department of the State of Mississippi is required to provide a legislative update on its web site regarding any legislation enacted at the previous regular legislative session that revises the powers and duties of the agency or department.

In the 2024 Regular Session, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 2799. Section 17 of the bill amends Section 25-4-5(6), Miss. Code of 1972, by adding the following sentence:

"A registered lobbyist shall be ineligible to serve as a commission member while registered and until one (1) year after the end of such lobbying relationship that required registration."

