RELOCATION OF THE MISSISSIPPI ETHICS COMMISSION

As of Monday, July 1, 2024, the Mississippi Ethics Commission will be located at 3825 Ridgewood Road, Suite 334, Jackson, Mississippi. You may still reach us at  Post Office Box 22746, Jackson, Mississippi 39225 and through our email at info@ethics.state.ms.us

 

