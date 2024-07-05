Impact Of Life Choices On TB Treatment, Ian Silungwe’s Story

Ian Silungwe, a resident of Ipusukilo compound in Kitwe, has bravely fought tuberculosis (TB) twice and emerged as a survivor. His story underscores the challenges of TB treatment adherence and the vital support provided by community treatment supporters and health workers.

In 2021, Ian experienced a persistent cough lasting over three weeks. Concerned about his health, he visited Ipusukilo Clinic, where he was diagnosed with TB and immediately placed on treatment. Initially, Ian adhered to his medication regimen, but as his condition improved, he prematurely stopped taking his medication, believing he was cured.

Reflecting on his first encounter with TB, Ian admits, “I used to drink a lot and would take my medication whenever I felt like it. I did not realize that this could worsen my situation.”

His lifestyle choices, including heavy drinking and smoking, compounded his health issues.

In 2023, Ian’s symptoms resurfaced. Encouraged by a treatment supporter, family, and friends, he returned to the clinic and was diagnosed with TB once again.

This time, his symptoms were more severe, including persistent cough without sputum, chest pain, swelling, and blurred vision. “I collapsed at the clinic and was referred to Kitwe General Hospital, where I was admitted and immediately put on oxygen. People thought I was going to die,” Ian recalls.

When he was discharged this time, he decided to adhere to his treatment regimen and completed it in December 2023.

Ian has since made significant lifestyle changes. “I have stopped drinking and smoking, even though it’s been tough. I am focused on regaining my strength and living a healthier life,” he says.

Despite facing financial difficulties, which sometimes limited him to eating only two buns before taking his medication, Ian remained committed to his treatment. “Some people said TB medication can kill you, but I never listened to them. I just wanted to get better,” he shares.

“Thanks to the treatment supporters who visited me regularly and ensured I took my medication. Their support was crucial,”

With support from CIDRZ’s USAID Tuberculosis Local Organisation Network, two dedicated treatment supporters at Ipusukilo Clinic under the Ministry of Health have been instrumental in following up with Ian to ensure he regains strength and well-being.