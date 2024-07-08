Colorado School of Mines Wins OEDIT Proof of Concept Award in Partnership with Utility Global
New project aims to optimize eXERO for steel and chemical processing industries, leveraging Mines’ research infrastructure and expertiseDENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility Global, the company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform optimized to decarbonize hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced that Colorado School of Mines, in partnership with Utility Global, has secured a $150,000 proof of concept award from the State of Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade for a proposal submitted by Dr. Neal Sullivan entitled “Hydrogen production and CO2 utilization with eXERO ceramics.” This grant will significantly accelerate the advancement and commercialization of Utility Global’s eXERO technology and create multiple jobs between Colorado School of Mines and the Utility Global Advanced Technology Center just outside Denver, further accelerating growth of the Center and commercialization of eXERO technology.
This proposal details a collaborative effort between Colorado School of Mines (Mines) and Utility Global to advance the performance of Utility Global’s eXERO technology for H2 production and CO2 mitigation, and will utilize significant infrastructure at the Colorado Fuel Cell Center. In partnership with Mines’ scientists, faculty, and students, Utility Global will characterize eXERO performance across broad temperature and pressure ranges optimizing electrochemical operating parameters and properties of the eXERO platform. The work leverages a one-of-a-kind, high-pressure test stand built at Mines.
“Our eXERO technology is unique to the industry and enables the significant decarbonization of a range of end-use markets, including steel, chemicals, liquid fuels, mobility and biogas,” stated Dr. Stefan Reinartz, chief technology officer of Utility Global. “The equipment and expertise available through Colorado School of Mines enable high-pressure operation of eXERO ceramic cells, thereby advancing the capabilities of the technology. Support through this program extends and expands our combined research effort and moves our eXERO technology closer to the commercial marketplace.”
The eXERO (Electroless Coupled Exchange Reduction Oxidation) technology platform simplifies the electrolysis process by eliminating the need for electrical connects and external circuitry in the reactor – a new “green” paradigm. Without the requirement for electricity, the platform eliminates the entire electrical infrastructure from renewable source through to the electrolyzer and the reactor internals – allowing the platform to process dilute offgas streams into H2 in a single reactor and thereby decarbonize existing infrastructure and processes.
“Furthering the eXERO platform’s performance will greatly expedite commercialization and ability for multiple industrial sectors to gain access to superior clean and economical H2 production and CO2 abatement strategies,” stated Dr. Neal Sullivan, professor of Mechanical Engineering at Colorado School of Mines. “Utility Global’s eXERO platform is one of the top technologies available today – tested and proven – to effectively decarbonize industrial sectors.”
For more information on Utility Global’s solutions and service details, visit www.utilityglobal.com.
###
About Utility Global
Utility Global is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future. The company’s mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology.
For more information on Utility Global, please visit www.utilityglobal.com.
Nicolia Wiles
PRIME|PR
+1 512-698-7373
email us here