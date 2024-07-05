iCare Announces Environmental Partnership with Evertreen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen, a leading global reforestation platform, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with iCare, a premier innovator in eye health solutions. This collaboration harnesses the combined strengths of both organizations to promote extensive reforestation efforts and address critical environmental challenges. Through this alliance, Evertreen expands its reach, partnering with companies committed to sustainability, such as iCare, to plant trees in regions most susceptible to climate change, thereby enhancing ecological resilience and preventing irreversible environmental impacts.

"Through our joint efforts, we aim to aggressively counter deforestation and enhance habitat protection," states John Floyd, iCare, USA CEO . Evertreen has already seen significant initiatives, including the planting of numerous trees in critical areas, each contributing to the sequestration of carbon dioxide and the promotion of biodiversity. As part of their ongoing commitment to their community, iCare will further engage in philanthropic activities in the years to come, effectively linking their business operations to impactful community service.

Tree planting through this partnership addresses multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including:

• SDG 1: No Poverty - Tree planting initiatives provide sustainable income and livelihood opportunities for local communities through responsible forestry and eco-tourism.

• SDG 13: Climate Action - Trees play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide, significantly mitigating the effects of climate change.

• SDG 15: Life on Land - Planting trees promotes biodiversity, stabilizes soils, and provides vital habitats for wildlife.

"The global climate crisis demands robust and immediate action, and reforestation is a key component of our comprehensive strategy to combat it. We are thrilled that iCare has joined us in this vital initiative," says Luca Giordaniello, Co-Founder of Evertreen.

The impact of this partnership can be monitored through a dedicated dashboard provided by Evertreen, showcasing the ongoing environmental benefits of their initiatives.

About iCare USA

iCare USA, is a trusted partner offering cutting-edge technology to aid in diagnosing and screening ocular diseases. The ease of use and operational reliability are the cornerstones of iCare’s success. The iCare product line consists of medical devices for retinal imaging, fundus perimetry and rebound tonometry. For more information, contact infousa@icare-world.com or visit their website icare-world.com.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the premier platform enabling individuals and businesses worldwide to plant trees online and monitor their growth via satellite. Each tree planted by Evertreen is carefully managed by local partners, ensuring ecological, social, and economic benefits. This platform allows trees to be certified and virtually gifted, providing transparent and interactive reforestation. To learn more, please reach out to partnerships@evertreen.com or visit the Evertreen website.