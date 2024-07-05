Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on electricity distribution and generation performance, 8 Jul

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, will be convening a media briefing on Monday, 08 July 2024, at the GCIS in Pretoria.

The briefing will focus on electricity distribution and generation performance.

The Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Ms Samantha Graham- Maré.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend:

DATE: Monday, 08 July 2024  
TIME: 09:00 (Media setup from 08:00)  
VENUE: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS, Pretoria

RSVP:  
Kindly RSVP by providing your details (Name, Surname, ID number, and Media house) to  
- Kutlwano@presidency.gov.za 
Deadline: 10:00, Sunday, 07 July 2024

Media Enquiries:  
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy 
Cell: 082 084 5566 
E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za 
 

