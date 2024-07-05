Georgia WIN List endorses the Fab Four – four women Democrats from one of the reddest districts in the nation
Georgia’s influential WIN List has endorsed the entire slate of women candidates from Georgia’s Ninth District.
Like Rosie the Riveter during World War II, women are rolling up their sleeves to save our democracy, protect freedom, and restore reproductive rights.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia's influential WIN List has endorsed candidates June Krise (Senate 50), Kim Floria (House 30), Charlotte Sleczkowski (House 8), and Paulette Williams (House 10).
WIN stands for Women In Numbers, electing Women In Numbers. As a grassroots Political Action Committee, Georgia's WIN List recruits, trains, supports, and elects Democratic pro-choice women.
Georgia’s WIN List is modeled after EMILY’s List, the nation's largest PAC dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women to office.
As a measure of Pro-Choice sentiment in every state, in 2022, voters in Kansas voted to keep abortion legal. In 2023, Ohio voters voted to protect the right to "make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions."
In 2024, abortion-related measures are on the ballot in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New York, Nevada, Arizona, and South Dakota.
“Election results from other states demonstrate that women and moderate voters will cross the aisle to support candidates who pledge to restore reproductive freedom and medical autonomy," said WIN List Vice Chair CaMia Jackson, a former state representative from Albany.
The Georgia Ninth Fab Four candidates submitted campaign and fundraising plans and participated in interviews. The WIN List board voted to endorse and provide financial support.
“We are honored to have been selected for the 2024 WIN List endorsement,” said Paulette Williams, candidate for House 10, a diabetes educator, nutritionist, and a U.S. Army Veteran.
“As a former teacher of special needs students, I have always fought for those in need,” said Charlotte Sleczkowski, candidate for House 8. “With reproductive rights on the line, I hope to continue my work as a women’s rights activist in the Georgia legislature.”
Candidate Kim Floria added, “After the 2022 election, friends and family asked me, are you going to run again? And then I remembered the words of my minister: ‘Do what is yours to do.’ This is my work, and I am grateful to the Georgia WIN List for helping make it possible.”
“Like Rosie the Riveter during World War II, women are rolling up their sleeves to save our democracy, protect freedom, and restore reproductive rights,” said June Krise, candidate for Senate 50. “This fight is for more than us; it is for future generations of women.”
ABOUT THE FAB FOUR
The Fab Four includes four retired women, all from helping professions, who are working to build a movement to protect women’s rights and reproductive healthcare in North Georgia. Rabun County Democrats manage the Fab Four's funding and coordination. Bruce Miller of Miller eMedia of Decatur, GA, provides marketing and brand strategy. Visit the Fab Four at Georgia9th.com to meet the candidates and learn more about the campaign.
About Georgia WIN List:
Georgia WIN List is the leading PAC for electing Democratic women in Georgia and has supported the election of more than 90 women, 49 of whom currently serve. Georgia currently ranks 21st in the nation for the percentage of women in its General Assembly and is a national leader in electing Black women legislators. More information at: www.gawinlist.com
