Team Ignite: Launches Roadmap to Empower Healthcare Through Cybersecurity, and Data and Analytics

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Ignite, Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, is on a mission to empower healthcare through cybersecurity, and data and analytics. He is recognized globally as a leader, visionary, businessman, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and veteran.

The former Booz Allen Hamilton management consultant recently held a panel discussion with four thought leaders to discuss these technical security measures. Experts included Mona Miliner MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA., the Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. David Greene MBA, Deloitte Consulting LLP Manager, Kevin Veillard MPH, BEM Enterprises LLC Director of Data Analytics, and Ira Owens CISSP, CISM, OweHen Technologies Founder.

Miliner is recognized for her intellectual capital, problem solving, thought leadership within healthcare, and the ability to improve operations. Greene is a federal government and U.S. Military healthcare advisor on strategic planning and program management.

Representing the tech industry, Veillard is a catalyst for cultivating data driven solutions for different industries through a self-validating protocol that enables data to be stored, secured, controlled, and managed by stakeholders. Owens is regarded as a thought leader in IT services, cybersecurity, and software development.

Mitchell, Miliner, Veillard, Greene, and Owens sat down for a conversation with Gabrielle Kuholski Shaw, Ambiance Media Group lead copywriter for a question-and-answer session.

Welcome, and please tell me, what would you like for us to know about your roadmap to empower healthcare with cybersecurity, and data and analytics?

Mitchell: Thank you for having us. We are thrilled to discuss these technical problem-solving measures in healthcare. Mona, Kevin, David, Ira, and I are equally proud of the opportunity to serve our most treasured client, the global community.

Question for Mitchell: Why is Team Ignite taking an interest in cybersecurity as it relates to healthcare?

Answer: BEM Enterprises LLC dba Team Ignite is a global management consulting company and trusted advisor to the world's leading businesses, governments, institutions, and provider in energy and utility consulting, cybersecurity, data analytics, and workforce transformation. We acknowledge that our most valuable asset is health because it is a prerequisite for a meaningful and impactful life.

Healthcare organizations manage a wealth of sensitive patient data, making them prime targets for cyberattacks. A breach can compromise patient privacy, disrupt critical operations, and erode trust. Team Ignite's roadmap was launched to bridge this gap by incorporating data analytics throughout the process to provide a clear path for healthcare institutions to bolster their cyber defenses.

Question for Mitchell: What compelled your company to team up with Mona, Kevin, David, and Ira?

Answer: I’m an advocate of excellent healthcare. My passion for problem-solving led me to team up with them. Furthermore, they’re advocates of solutions that can improve society and healthcare.

Question for Miliner: In your view, how can healthcare organizations better collaborate on cyber threat intelligence sharing?

Answer: I recommend creating mechanisms through which healthcare organizations can share threat information in real time. This allows them to be proactive in securing data platforms, upgrading existing technology, and more importantly, learning best practices that other organizations have implemented to protect their IT systems. Additionally, collaborative intelligence identifies imminent threats and helps safeguard patient data and other proprietary information. As an industry, learning about past cyberattacks provides critical components to include in business continuity, response and recovery plans. Lastly, collaboration fosters unification that will make the entire healthcare industry more resilient in preventing and overcoming cyber threats.

Question for Veillard: How can data and analytics be best utilized to strengthen healthcare cybersecurity?

Answer: A proactive threat protection approach is important because you can analyze network traffic, user access logs, and application activity for anomalies that might indicate a potential attack. For example, a sudden surge in login attempts from unusual locations or access attempts to unauthorized files could signal a phishing campaign or insider threat. Additionally, analyze data on system configurations, software versions, and user permissions to identify potential vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit. This helps prioritize patching efforts and address the weaknesses. In the event of a breach, data analytics can help investigators understand the scope of the attack, identify the compromised data, and reconstruct the timeline of events.

Question for Greene: How can a roadmap be strategically implemented to empower healthcare with data and analytics?

Answer: There are several things I suggest be implemented. To establish a foundation, begin with a comprehensive assessment of your current cybersecurity posture, data landscape, and existing analytics capabilities. An infrastructure must be developed, along with ongoing continuous improvement and threat protection. Additionally, it's important to track key metrics to measure your progress and success. To launch a successful roadmap, scalability is required to adapt to evolving cyber threats and advances in data analytics.

Question for Owens: What are some of the challenges in implementing data-driven cybersecurity solutions in healthcare?

Answer: Healthcare data often resides in disparate systems, making it difficult to collect and analyze comprehensively. Integrating data from EHRs, billing systems, security tools, and other sources can be complex and time consuming. Therefore, healthcare organizations must balance the need for data analysis with patient privacy regulations like HIPAA. Finding the right balance between security and utilization of data for threat detection can be challenging.

In conclusion, Mona Miliner, Kevin Veillard, David Greene, Ira Owens, and Team Ignite, through their ongoing support of the healthcare industry, will continue to provide thought-provoking information to help leaders in the healthcare industry.

