VALLETTA, 5 July 2024 - The Maltese Chairpersonship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will convene the annual OSCE-wide Chairpersonship Conference on Cyber/ICT Security “Strengthening National Cyber Resilience” in Malta from 15 to 16 July.

The conference aims to raise awareness of the risks of conflict stemming from the use of Information Communication Technologies and provides an opportunity to discuss enhancing cyber resilience. It will offer a valuable platform to review the implementation of the OSCE Confidence Building Measures, discuss the risks and threats to security affecting cyberspace and how to develop cooperative responses to those challenges. The conference will also consider the emerging threat posed by the increased use of artificial intelligence and the importance of ensuring information integrity.

The media is invited to the opening session of the Conference. Journalists wishing to attend must register by accessing this link no later than Wednesday, 10 July 2024.