Getting started in parliament as a new MP

What are the rules for MPs' second jobs? What is the payroll vote? How does 'ping pong' work? How are select committee members elected?

Navigating the unique world of parliament can be challenging even for seasoned MPs. Our suite of explainers provide a comprehensive but accessible overview of the key people, practicalities and procedure you'll need to know to hit the ground running in the House of Commons.

