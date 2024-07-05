Broadway’s bravest girl Annie the Musical

MACAU, July 5 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents Broadway classic Annie the Musical, scheduled for CCM’s Grand Auditorium in twelve shows, from 2 to 14 August. An optimistic celebration of love and the power of family included in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival.

Staged to the sound of a most memorable score, featuring classic tunes like Tomorrow and It’s the Hard Knock Life, this must-see summer show for all ages tells the uplifting adventures of a brave little orphan. Determined to find her parents, fleeing from the evil clutches of the orphanage’s spiteful mistress, little Annie escapes to the Big Apple’s wondrous world. There, she finds a new family at Oliver Warbuck’s mansion – a lonely, eccentric billionaire that will change her life forever.

Hailed as one of the world’s best-loved shows, the original Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. After becoming the third longest running musical of the 1970s, Annie still holds a special place in the hearts of a vast audience since it premiered, and it was even made into an Oscar nominated movie in the 1980s. This production has been on a cross-country tour in the US and is now traveling the world, bringing the story to life for a new era.

Produced by Crossroads Live North America and Broadway Asia, this programme is part of the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, featuring a selection of performances for families presented by art groups from Macao and the world over. Tickets are available at Macao Ticketing Network, Damai and Maoyan online ticketing platforms across China. For further information and promotional offers, please visit www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries contact +853 2840 0555. For more information about the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.