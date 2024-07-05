alt.ai develops 'smartQA' with eA to provide AI support for anticipated questions and answers at shareholder meetings

alt.ai develops "smartQA" with e-Associates to provide AI support for anticipated questions and answers at shareholder meetingsーAccelerating DX of shareholder meetings at listed companies using generative AI to provide total support for IR strategies 「smartQA」Service Image_alt Inc.

Accelerating DX of shareholder meetings at listed companies using generative AI to provide total support for IR strategies

We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai (AI Solutions Business Department)e-mail: ai_solutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, July 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the development of smartQA in collaboration with e-Associates Inc. (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tadao Kondo; hereinafter eA). smartQA uses AI to automatically generate a collection of anticipated questions and answers to prepare for Q&A sessions at general shareholders' meetings and financial results briefings.The concept behind smartQA was devised by eA, which boasts over 20 years of experience in the field of IR/SR support, and is based on alt’s proprietary large language model LHTM-2 By taking full advantage of the accuracy and confidentiality of LHTM-2 and the accumulation of life logs, smartQA will make it more efficient to build anticipated question and answer sets for shareholder meetings at listed companies, which currently requires enormous costs and resources. In addition, by reducing the time burden of this process, the tool will dramatically improve the quality of preparations for these meetings, contributing significantly to the overall efficiency and sophistication of IR activities.【Features of smartQA】●Exact OutputsmartQA uses only the data it has learned to generate anticipated questions and answers, and does not refer to unnecessary data; this prevents hallucination, in which the AI ​​generates inaccurate content. In addition, smartQA organizes the learned information in chronological order, enabling factually aligned output.●Functions and Interfaces Suited to IR operations・smartQA allows users to choose between two information accumulation styles: manual uploads, and automatic information collection using the auto-crawl function.・smartQA is equipped with an advanced conversational search system that can efficiently find desired information, which can be used for a wide range of purposes beyond creating anticipated questions and answers for shareholder meetings.・The system can be expanded to access an information database with a life log created in the process of generating anticipated questions and answers, and its speech recognition–based pre-practice answer function allows users to practice responding to IR-related questions by answering questions posed by the AI.●Safe and secure usage environmentThe AI ​​engine and the database that accumulates information are installed independently for each company, minimizing the risk of information leaks.【smartQA service plan】●Enterprise Plan: 30 simultaneous connection licenses, monthly fee 1.2 million yen (excluding tax). Scheduled to be available from November 2024.●Small Business Package: To be released soon※「smartQA」: Registered trademark pendingeA and alt will continue to develop and provide highly specialized IR services by combining eA's unique IT platform services and its financial expertise cultivated through the provision of management services for shareholder meetings and IR-related events, with alt's AI technologies, including deep learning, large language models, and speech recognition technology.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About e-Associates Inc.Founded in March 2000, eA is a leader in the remote distribution of online and on-site events and communication DX services, handling the largest number of annual IR briefings in the IR industry (approximately 2,400 in FY2023). As of June 2024, the company has 450 client companies, with approximately half (47%) of JPX400 listed companies using its services.In May 2022, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Call Asia Co., Ltd., a joint venture established by Hitachi High-Tech and Chorus Call Inc. (headquarters: Pennsylvania, USA), which provides various communication cloud services such as video conferencing, web conferencing, and distribution services in 12 countries around the world.＜Inquiries regarding this release to:＞You can experience the functions and features introduced in this release for yourself!Please feel free to contact Mr. Okuda, who will be happy to explain on a live demo platform.e-Associates Inc. – Mr. OkudaTEL：+81-80-2142-2371／ea_marketing@choruscall.com■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.

alt.ai | Greetings from the founder of alt.ai and brief overview