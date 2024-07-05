Art Gotham to Showcase Abstract Painters and Original Works on Paper at Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Booth 404
I'm thrilled to showcase 8 abstract painters, each with six 36x36 inch paintings & over 100 original works on paper at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair. Join us to view this vibrant collection in Booth 404.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Gotham is thrilled to announce its participation in the Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 11 to 14 in Booth #404. This prestigious event will feature an extraordinary selection of works by eight of our most talented artists, each presenting a unique series of six 36x36 inch paintings created specifically for the fair. Additionally, over 100 Works on Paper by members of the Art Gotham Artists' Circle will be on display and available for purchase.
— Kimberly Salib, Owner/Founder of Art Gotham
Event Details:
Location: Southampton Fairgrounds, 605 County Rd 39, Southampton, NY 11968
Dates: July 11 - 14
Booth: 404
VIP Tickets: For complimentary VIP tickets, please visit Hamptons Fine Art Fair Tickets and use code exv_34744.
Featured Artists:
Melissa Benedek @MelissaBenedek_Art
Kimberly Dawnly @kimberlydawnly
Jimmy Hall @jimmyhallart
Jill Krutick @jillkrutickfineart
Tal Placido @talplacido.art
Melissa Schainker @mschainkerfineart
Joseph Stabilito @josephstabilitoart
Jessica Talley @spring.architecture.design
Fair Schedule:
VIP Opening: Thursday, July 11 | Afternoon Session: 2pm-6pm | Evening Session: 6pm-9:30pm
Friday, July 12: 11am – 8pm
Saturday, July 13: 11am – 8pm
Sunday, July 14: 11am – 6pm
Special Events:
Young Collectors Night: Friday, July 12, 5-8pm | A networking event for young collectors under 40, featuring fine wine tasting and discussions about future acquisitions.
La Fête Blanche – The White Party: Saturday, July 13, 5-8pm | A stylish pre-celebration of Bastille Day with French wine, where guests are invited to dress in trendy white attire.
About Art Gotham:
Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham is a cutting-edge art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.
By embracing the vibrant spirit of Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham has become a must-visit destination, both in-person and online, for discovering and celebrating the beauty of contemporary art.
Art Gotham Locations:
East Village: 4 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10003
Soho: 478 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012
Visit us on Instagram - @artgtham.
Upcoming Exhibits at Art Gotham:
East Village:
Collaboration: Aug 15 - Sept 6
Tal Placido: Solo Show: Sept 12 - Nov 2024
Paper Planes Group Show: Sept 12 - Nov 2024
Deirdre Imus: Solo Show: Nov 15 - Jan 2025
The RED Show: Nov 14 - Jan 12
Soho:
Kimberly Dawnly: Nomad Series: July 20 - Oct 13 | A series inspired by the artist’s longing to explore during quarantine.
Joseph Stabilito: Solo Show: Oct 17 - Nov 14
Small Works Group Show: Nov 14 - Jan 12
Art Gotham continually seeks proposals and ideas from artists and curators. For more information, please contact us at info@artgotham.com.
Join us at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Booth #404 to experience the vibrant spirit and innovation of contemporary art. We look forward to welcoming you!
Media Contact:
Kimberly Salib
Art Gotham
kimberly@artgotham.com
Kimberly Salib
Art Gotham
+1 917-319-2030
