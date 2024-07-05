Art Gotham to Showcase Abstract Painters and Original Works on Paper at Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Booth 404

Art Gotham will be in Booth 404 at The Hamptons Fine Art Fair exhibiting works by 8 abstract painters.

taking my wife to the ocean by Tal Placido is Acrylic, Gouache, Oil Stick, Oil Pastels, Graphite, Piña cloth Swatches on Antique Textile on Board and will be on view in Booth 404 at HFAF.