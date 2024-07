Art Gotham to Showcase Abstract Painters and Original Works on Paper at Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Booth 404

Art Gotham will be in Booth 404 at The Hamptons Fine Art Fair exhibiting works by 8 abstract painters. Join Art Gotham in Booth #404 at The Hamptons Fine Art Fair to view paintings by 8 abstract artists. taking my wife to the ocean by Tal Placido is Acrylic, Gouache, Oil Stick, Oil Pastels, Graphite, Piña cloth Swatches on Antique Textile on Board and will be on view in Booth 404 at HFAF.

Discover Unique Paintings by Eight Renowned Artists and Over 100 Original Works on Paper

I'm thrilled to showcase 8 abstract painters, each with six 36x36 inch paintings & over 100 original works on paper at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair. Join us to view this vibrant collection in Booth 404.” — Kimberly Salib, Owner/Founder of Art Gotham

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Gotham is thrilled to announce its participation in the Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 11 to 14 in Booth #404. This prestigious event will feature an extraordinary selection of works by eight of our most talented artists, each presenting a unique series of six 36x36 inch paintings created specifically for the fair. Additionally, over 100 Works on Paper by members of the Art Gotham Artists' Circle will be on display and available for purchase.Event Details:Location: Southampton Fairgrounds, 605 County Rd 39, Southampton, NY 11968Dates: July 11 - 14Booth: 404VIP Tickets: For complimentary VIP tickets, please visit Hamptons Fine Art Fair Tickets and use code exv_34744.Featured Artists:Melissa Benedek @MelissaBenedek_ArtKimberly Dawnly @kimberlydawnlyJimmy Hall @jimmyhallartJill Krutick @jillkrutickfineartTal Placido @talplacido.artMelissa Schainker @mschainkerfineartJoseph Stabilito @josephstabilitoartJessica Talley @spring.architecture.designFair Schedule:VIP Opening: Thursday, July 11 | Afternoon Session: 2pm-6pm | Evening Session: 6pm-9:30pmFriday, July 12: 11am – 8pmSaturday, July 13: 11am – 8pmSunday, July 14: 11am – 6pmSpecial Events:Young Collectors Night: Friday, July 12, 5-8pm | A networking event for young collectors under 40, featuring fine wine tasting and discussions about future acquisitions.La Fête Blanche – The White Party: Saturday, July 13, 5-8pm | A stylish pre-celebration of Bastille Day with French wine, where guests are invited to dress in trendy white attire.About Art Gotham:Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham is a cutting-edge art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.By embracing the vibrant spirit of Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham has become a must-visit destination, both in-person and online, for discovering and celebrating the beauty of contemporary art.Art Gotham Locations:East Village: 4 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10003Soho: 478 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012Visit us on Instagram - @artgtham Upcoming Exhibits at Art Gotham:East Village:Collaboration: Aug 15 - Sept 6Tal Placido: Solo Show: Sept 12 - Nov 2024Paper Planes Group Show: Sept 12 - Nov 2024Deirdre Imus: Solo Show: Nov 15 - Jan 2025The RED Show: Nov 14 - Jan 12Soho:Kimberly Dawnly: Nomad Series: July 20 - Oct 13 | A series inspired by the artist’s longing to explore during quarantine.Joseph Stabilito: Solo Show: Oct 17 - Nov 14Small Works Group Show: Nov 14 - Jan 12Art Gotham continually seeks proposals and ideas from artists and curators. For more information, please contact us at info@artgotham.com.Join us at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Booth #404 to experience the vibrant spirit and innovation of contemporary art. We look forward to welcoming you!Media Contact:Kimberly SalibArt Gothamkimberly@artgotham.com