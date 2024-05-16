Art Gotham Announces Deirdre Imus' Participation in "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West"
Art Gotham is thrilled to announce that Deirdre Imus, a celebrated artist known for her unique technique and spirited horse painting, will be showcasing three of her paintings in the highly anticipated group show "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West."
Join us on Thurs, May 30 from 6-9pm at the Closing Reception of Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West, a group art exhibit in the East Village at 4 St Marks
Deirdre Imus, a self-taught artist based in Texas, has re-embraced her passion for painting following the death of her husband, Don Imus, in 2019. Don Imus, a trailblazing American radio personality, captivated audiences for decades with his influential and groundbreaking show "Imus in the Morning," leaving an indelible mark on the world of broadcasting through his unique blend of humor, wit, and candid commentary.
Since 2021, she has developed a distinctive technique she calls "Stranding" or "strand of emotion painting." Imus describes this approach as painting the essence of emotion rather than literal subjects like horses or cowboys. "I’m not interested in painting the horse as it actually appears. I’m merely painting the attitude, emotion, remnant," she explains. Each of her paintings delves into the existential purpose and meaning of life, exploring the human condition and its historical connection with the horse, a symbol of divine continuity through life's trials and triumphs.
Beyond her artistic endeavors, Deirdre Coleman Imus is an accomplished author, health advocate, and philanthropist. She is the founder and president of the Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. Additionally, she co-founded the Imus Cattle Ranch for Kids with Cancer, a charitable organization supporting children with cancer. Imus is a New York Times best seller having authored several books, including Green This! Greening Your Cleaning, advocating for the use of non-toxic cleaning products.
Imus' contributions to environmental health and autism advocacy have been widely recognized. She has received numerous awards, including the National Audubon Society's Rachel Carson Award for Women in Conservation and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Pace University. Her dedication to creating a sustainable future and her involvement with various children's health organizations have solidified her reputation as a pioneer in health advocacy.
About "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West"
Art Gotham (@artgotham) invites art lovers to experience the electrifying celebration of Western artistry in "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West." This dynamic exhibition will feature an eclectic blend of contemporary Western art, capturing the essence of cowboy life and the adventurous spirit of the frontier. Please join us at the Closing Reception Party on May 30th to met many of the participating artists including Deirdre Imus.
"Rodeo & Rebels" will feature an eclectic blend of contemporary Western art, showcasing the unique way of life and vibrant culture of cowboys. From bold paintings to intricate sculptures, each piece captures the essence of the Western landscape and pays homage to the adventurous spirit of the frontier. In the front room, visitors will marvel at contemporary Western art, while the Atelier will showcase the latest works by NYC artists inspired by the Wild West. From subway graffiti to street art, these pieces offer a fresh New York City perspective on classic Western imagery. "Contemporary Western art showcases in a modern light the traditional iconography of Western life," says Kimberly Salib, founder of Art Gotham. "We are thrilled to bring the spirit of the rodeo to the East Village and provide a platform for emerging talent to shine." In addition to Deirdre Imus, the exhibition will showcase works by Western and New York City-based artists, including:
Bendow @bendowmade
Salvador Trouble Berlin @salav8tin
Edward Borein #EdwardBorein
Greg Gummersall @AbstractGreg
Jenny Gummersall @JennyGummersall
DIEGO 127 @di3g0127
Peggy Judy @peggyjudyfineart
KEO XMEN @keo_xmen
David Johnson @davidedwardjohnsonart
Debbie Korbel @debbiekorbel
John Isaiah Pepion @johnisaiahpepion
Stuart Rapeport @ugo_urway
Robert Santoré @robertsantoreArt
Fernando Silva @Bacchusbysilva
Veefer @vfrxr15
WHISPER @chiplove1
Renda Writer @rendawriter
Event Details:
Closing Reception Party: Thursday, May 30th, 6 pm - 9 pm
Location: Art Gotham, 4 Saint Marks Place, New York City
For more information, visit Art Gotham's website or follow @artgotham on social media.
