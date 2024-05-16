Art Gotham Announces Deirdre Imus' Participation in "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West"

Art Gotham is thrilled to announce that Deirdre Imus, a celebrated artist known for her unique technique and spirited horse painting, will be showcasing three of her paintings in the highly anticipated group show "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West."

Join us on Thurs, May 30 from 6-9pm at the Closing Reception of Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West, a group art exhibit in the East Village at 4 St Marks