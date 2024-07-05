Psychologist and Leadership Coach Dr. Irene Bradford to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irene Bradford, PhD has over 30 years of leadership experience which encompasses a time when she had a topnotch role in the financial industry, but sensed it was not her true calling. Her real passion was knowing people, their identities, goals, strengths, and motivations. So, she pursued Psychology first, with an MA in Counseling, and then a PhD in Clinical Psychology. Young Irene became a doctor but not in the medical sense her father once envisioned.

Dr. Bradford’s special insight into people’s strengths and leadership style help to set her apart as a leadership coach. Knowing that she has done her own dreamwork and it won’t feel like a doctor-patient relationship but more like a conversation with someone who has been down this river before is yet another distinction for this leadership development professional.

Dr. Bradford equates people with diamonds, since they have many facets and a strong inner light that can be revealed. Her unique systems, tools, and psychoanalytic and psychodynamic theories are used while helping people uncover it all.

“The Delphic Oracle said Know Thyself and Thou Knowest the Universe. This is what I explain to clients. When we know who we are, we are more authentic in everything we attempt in life: parenting, relationships, work and team leadership. The better we know ourselves, the better we understand other people, and are able to embrace their uniqueness and engage them.”

Dr. Bradford has a singular method of guiding clients towards getting to know themselves. It is grounded in psychology, and she once maintained a small clinical practice. She co-founded (with now-retired husband and partner Bob) The Bradford Leadership Group in 2004. Client missions include staffing support, leadership development services, or someone to help them develop bench strengths. Together, coach and client make decisions on where the firm wants to go, identify leadership capabilities in their senior people, and develop talent with a keener sense of purpose and authenticity.

Dr. Bradford put some of this strategic approach into a book manuscript that she is currently shopping around to publishers. The book’s title is Being You: We Are So Much More Than an Algorithm. That is how she thinks; that every leader is distinct, and you can’t pull something off of a shelf and say this is how leaders lead. She helps leaders identify and bring out more of who they are and how their unique views can help decide what is right or acceptable in business happenings and conversations with their people. Even our goals and dreams speak our uniqueness.

Dr. Bradford is appearing on the radio show as part of an Empowering Women series .She says women have to tap into their knowing even more than men do, because some of their facets might be hidden. When it comes to finding your power, remember, the power comes from within. It’s not a status or money thing, it’s about what stems from you.

Dr. Bradford looks forward to an opportunity reach new clients, which have ranged from small firms and start-ups to the Fortune 500. She believes her insights are a great way for the smaller companies to maximize their limited resources. Everything she does is for the good of the individual, the team, and the company itself.

Close Up Radio will feature Irene Bradford PhD in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, July 9th at 12:00 noon EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guests, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Dr. Bradford and her work, please visit the website that bears her name: www.irenebradford.com