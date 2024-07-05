OSCE welcomes the Bosnia-Podrinje Canton Goražde Government’s anti-corruption efforts

SARAJEVO, 05 July 2024 - The OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) welcomes the Bosnia-Podrinje Canton Goražde Government’s (BPC) adoption of a Decree on establishment of an Anti-Corruption Office. This step underscores the commitment of BPC to systematically and institutionally tackle corruption through establishment of an effective institutional anti-corruption framework, following the example of 6 other cantons in FBiH, and Brčko District of BiH.

The Mission will continue assisting local authorities in preventing and tackling corruption in BiH.