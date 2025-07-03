Greenwashing Gone Wild: New Executive Briefing Exposes Real Estate ESG Misuse

inMotion Logo ESG

InMotion Real Estate Media warns of ESG greenwashing in CRE with new “Greenwashing Gone Wild” Executive Briefing; urges transparency, offers solutions.

ESG is now a core part of asset value and corporate reputation” — Jonathan Phillips

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InMotion Real Estate Media today announced the launch of a new Executive Briefing titled "Greenwashing Gone Wild: Separating ESG Fact from Fiction," which addresses the growing misuse of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in commercial real estate marketing, reporting, and investment strategy. The briefing sheds light on how CRE ESG initiatives are often reduced to buzzwords and calls for greater transparency in Real Estate ESG efforts to avert serious reputational and financial risks.In Greenwashing Gone Wild, InMotion’s research highlights a troubling trend: some property firms embellish sustainability claims in glossy brochures and investor presentations while doing little of substance on the ground. A 2021 European Union study found nearly half of companies’ “green” claims online to be exaggerated or false (Building Minds) underscoring how widespread ESG misrepresentation has become. The briefing suggests this pattern is rampant in CRE, where terms like “eco-friendly” and “sustainable” are sometimes applied to token efforts or outdated certifications that mislead stakeholders.Key findings from the Executive Briefing include:-- Superficial Marketing vs. Reality: Examples of CRE projects touted as “green” based on minimal actions – for instance, a fictional “EcoVista Towers” billed itself as a sustainability showcase but in reality only implemented minor recycling programs and efficient lightbulbs. Such disconnects between marketing and reality can quickly erode trust.-- Selective Reporting Practices: Some firms have highlighted isolated positive data points (say, one energy-efficient retrofit) while omitting significant negative impacts in their sustainability reports. Others mislead stakeholders by showcasing outdated green building certifications that no longer reflect actual performance. These practices create a false impression of Real Estate ESG achievement.-- Steep Consequences: Greenwashing in CRE ESG isn’t just unethical – it’s risky business. The briefing warns of severe repercussions including loss of investor confidence, tenant attrition, and regulatory penalties for those caught making deceptive claims"ESG is more than a box-checking exercise - it’s now a core part of asset value and corporate reputation," said Jonathan Phillips, CEO of InMotion Real Estate Media. "Yet too many CRE companies tout sustainability on the surface without backing it up. We developed Greenwashing Gone Wild as a wake-up call to help industry leaders separate fact from fiction before credibility is lost.""Misusing ‘Real Estate ESG’ as a marketing ploy may offer a short-term PR boost, but it’s a recipe for long-term trouble," said Kyley Hagan, Director of Research at InMotion Real Estate Media. "When investors or regulators uncover the truth, the fallout can be severe. This briefing makes it clear that pretending to be green can cost companies dearly - from hefty fines to lost tenants - and it offers a path to avoid those pitfalls."The briefing stresses that the greenwashing problem is especially urgent for commercial real estate because the stakes are so high. Buildings account for about 16% of global greenhouse gas emissions from operations (Building Minds) meaning false sustainability claims in this sector can derail progress toward climate goals. Regulators are also tightening the screws: New York City’s Local Law 97, for example, imposes strict emissions caps on large buildings starting in 2024, with heavy fines for non-compliance. In such an environment, any gap between a company’s ESG marketing and its actual performance can become a serious liability.Importantly, "Greenwashing Gone Wild" doesn’t just diagnose problems - it offers solutions. The briefing provides practical tools for CRE professionals to bolster their ESG credibility, from transparent reporting tips to checklists for verifying sustainability measures. It even contrasts notorious greenwashing cases with real ESG success stories to show how genuine sustainability initiatives can drive tenant attraction, investor appeal, and competitive advantage.This Executive Briefing is the latest thought-leadership resource from InMotion Real Estate Media, part of the company’s mission to empower CRE professionals with actionable insights. Greenwashing Gone Wild is available now for download on InMotion’s website, and is already sparking conversation among CRE leaders, investors, and sustainability officers.About InMotion Real Estate MediaInMotion Real Estate Media, founded in 2006, is a leading commercial real estate marketing and design agency. The company provides digital marketing, web development, and creative solutions to help ambitious CRE firms maximize exposure and results. In addition to client services, InMotion produces educational content and research - including its Executive Briefing series - that equips industry professionals with actionable knowledge on the latest CRE trends. Based in New York, NY, and serving clients nationwide, InMotion Real Estate Media is a go-to resource for commercial real estate leaders seeking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

