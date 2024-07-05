ADBI Online Training Program: Quantitative Tools for Economic and Policy Research

Registration Form Click to register by the 2 August 2024 deadline

Time of Event

13:00 - 17:30 Tokyo Time

Summary

Quantitative tools play a crucial role in conducting rigorous analysis in economic and policy research. Economists and policy researchers use such econometric and policy evaluation techniques to analyze economic relationships, establish causalities, visualize data, and forecast future trends. These tools offer an in-depth understanding of micro- and macro-level data, enabling researchers to quantitatively analyze economic and financial phenomena. The objective of this training program is to acquaint the participants with how to assess the impact of policies and interventions, write policy reports, and draw valuable insights to make informed decisions.

The Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) invites applications for this online training program from researchers working on development issues in the ADB developing member countries. The program will provide knowledge on the quantitative skills to produce reliable empirical evidence, formulate hypotheses, and offer data-driven policy recommendations. Topics include:

Discrete Choice-Based Models

Impact Evaluation Tools (Randomized Control Trails, Quasi-Experimental Methods, Propensity Score Matching, Difference-In-Difference, etc.)

Linear Panel Data Methods

Time-Series Econometric Approaches

Spatial Econometric Approaches

Frontier-Based Parametric and Nonparametric Approaches (DEA, SFA, etc.)

Policy Report Writing

Emphasis will be laid on the applications and policy relevance of these methods for research with practical training using Stata. Registered participants will receive access to resource material, presentation slides, and Stata codes related to topic covered by experts.

Objectives

Provide researchers with a comprehensive understanding of various quantitative tools and enhance skills in drafting policy reports or papers.

Enable participants to perform rigorous analysis of economic data to make informed decisions.

Equip participants with the necessary skills to generate empirical and evidence-based decision-making, and provide data-driven policy recommendations.

Encourage collaboration among participants, support peer learning, provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, discuss challenges, and gain insights from each other’s experiences implementing these methods in diverse fields.

Target Participants

The program is suitable for junior to mid-level researchers from think tanks, central banks, government offices and ministries, and academics dealing with development issues in ADB developing member countries. Participants are expected to have a background in economics, finance, or development studies with basic knowledge of econometrics and have immediate needs to apply the analytical tools mentioned above.

How to Register

There is no registration fee for participation. Interested participants are invited to apply by submitting a cover letter stating the purpose of attending the program and a research proposal. The research proposal should clearly specify background, objectives, literature review, data and methodology, and expected outcomes. All submissions will undergo a review process focusing on methodological rigor and the relevance for attending the program. Applicants are advised to have Stata installed on their computers for lab sessions.

To register, please complete the online registration form available at this link by August 2, 2024, 5:00 pm (Tokyo Time). Early registration is recommended. Participants will be informed about the selection by 16 August 2024.

Upon successful completion, participants will be encouraged to submit their finalized papers for potential publication in the ADBI working paper series.