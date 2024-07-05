thebigword Logo thebigword Expands US Presence Following New Opportunities

thebigword, a global leader in localization and language solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its existing presence in the United States.

Our expansion in the US marks an exciting chapter for thebigword.” — Joshua Gould, Chief Executive Officer

UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thebigword, a global leader in localization and language solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its existing presence in the United States.

thebigword has operated a US business for the last 21 years and has worked for some of the largest school systems, court systems and federal government contracts within the US.

As part of this strategic expansion, thebigword is set to introduce innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its global clients. Under this new initiative is likely to double its US workforce in the next 12 months.

Building on its strong foundation, thebigword is poised to enhance its service offerings and establish new client partnerships, further solidifying its position as a market leader in interpreting services, particularly over-the-phone interpreting.

This move will also underscore the company's commitment to providing top-tier language services, facilitating seamless communication across diverse industries and communities.

Joshua Gould. Chief Executive Officer at thebigword said: "Our expansion in the US marks an exciting chapter for thebigword. We are dedicated to our mission of eradicating the final barrier of global communication and this growth will enable us to serve our clients better and address the increasing demand for high-quality interpreting services."

thebigword's expansion is driven by a surge in demand for reliable and efficient language solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust network of skilled interpreters, thebigword is well-equipped to meet the needs of new and existing clients, offering unparalleled service and support.

Additionally, thebigword is establishing strategic partnerships with leading organizations across the US, broadening its client base and market reach. This growth is complimented by continued investment in technology and talent to maintain the highest standards of service quality and client satisfaction.

For more information about thebigword and its services, please visit www.thebigword.com.