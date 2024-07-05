Mpumalanga Office of the Premier on EXCO concluding capacity building programme

The Executive Council of the Mpumalanga Provincial Government attended a two- day extensive induction programme which concluded today, on Thursday. At the core of the induction was capacity building and professionalisation of the state. Furthermore it sought to clarify the roles and responsibilities of the Executive Members, for them to perform their duties with understanding in the 7th Administration.

The Premier, Mr Mandla Ndlovu, asserted this in his address. He impressed upon the Executive to ensure that the 7th administration is people-centred and biased towards the marginalised in the delivery of services. “The induction is crucial to clarify roles and responsibilities of each member, and to work as a collective to deliver the basic services that communities are yearning for”, Mr Ndlovu explained.

During the sessions, Chapter 9 Institutions, such as the Office of the Auditor General (AG) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) made presentations, which focused on legislative prescripts for financial management, proper recruitment process of public servants. Furthermore the institutions guided the Executive on compliance with submission of disclosures to entrench an ethical culture and the methodologies to increase the graph of public trust through clean audit outcomes.

According to the Premier, the guidelines resonate with the government’s aspirations of delivering basic services within the financial and legislative frameworks. “We are resolute as the 7th administration to achieve clean audits, through proper spending of public funds. We will pay special attention to your (AG) recommendations in the implementation of audit action plans,” he expatiated.

On the last day of the induction, special attention was paid to the role of government to communicate with the public, as espoused in Section 195(g) of the Constitution. Premier Ndlovu impressed upon the Executive to work closely with communication structures to communicate the achievements of government through media platforms and direct public engagements.

“Government continues to work hard to improve the lives of the people, through infrastructure projects and the expansion of services such as water and sanitation. We have improved access to health facilities and schools, therefore these should be communicated thoroughly,” the Premier emphasised.

Enquiries:

Mr George Mthethwa

Provincial Government Spokesperson (Office of the Premier)

Contacts: (013) 766 2242/ 083 302 2774

