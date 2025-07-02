Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces adjustment of fuel prices from 2 July 2025

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 2nd of July 2025.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 63.95 US Dollars (USD) to 69.36 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factor is the recent geopolitical tension in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran, which raised fears of potential crude oil supply disruptions. International petroleum product prices

The average international petroleum product prices followed the increasing trend of crude oil prices. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 68.45 cents per litre (c/l), 100.48 c/l and 83.20 c/l respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane decreased slightly during the period under review. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (USD), (from 18.11 to 17.90 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by more than 15.00 c/l, diesel and illuminating paraffin by over 16.00 cents per litre. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R5.213 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of May 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 2nd of July 2025. Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades

In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 Octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 Octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter. The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone with effect from the 2nd of July 2025. Implementation of a supply cost recovery on Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province

The Minister has approved a 14% increase in supply cost recovery on the MRGP of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay (Western Cape) as an interim measure, for a period of twenty-four (24) months (Annexure E). Accordingly, the interim MRGP in Western Cape will be R15.22 per metric ton (845.018 c/l), excluding VAT, for the period from the 2nd of July 2025 to the 5th of August 2025. Therefore, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas in Western Cape will be 3608 c/kg effective from the 2nd of July 2025.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for July 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-five cents per litre (55.00 c/l) increase

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-two cents per litre (52.00 c/l) increase

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Eighty-two cents per litre (82.00 c/l) increase

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Eighty-four cents per litre (84.00 c/l) increase

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): Sixty-seven cents per litre (67.00 c/l) increase

SMNRP for IP: Eighty-nine cents per litre (89.00 c/l) increase

Maximum retail price of LPGas: Fifty-seven cents per kilogram (57.00 c/kg) decrease country-wide except in Western Cape where it will increase by one hundred and ninety cents per kilogram (190.00 c/kg)

The fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, the 1st of July 2025.

Enquiries:

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

Mr Johannes Mokobane

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 3674

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788

