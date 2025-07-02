Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu engages with Northern Cape communities on G20 Tourism Priorities, 3 Jul

On Thursday, 3 July 2025, the Deputy Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Maggie Sotyu will engage with communities in the Northern Cape Province on the G20 Tourism Priorities and their potential to advance tourism growth and sustainability.

At the first virtual G20 TWG meeting in March 2025, the member countries agreed on four priorities that will inform the G20 action plan on tourism development, namely:

​A People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and SMMEs;

Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development;

Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel, and an

Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development.

The Tourism G20 Outreach will bring together sector stakeholders, academia, provincial senior officials and authorities, and members of the community to engage on how they can leverage and contribute to advancing the objectives of the G20 tourism priorities in growing sustainable tourism economies in the Northern Cape Province.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 July 2025

Time: 09h00 for 10h30

Venue: Sol Plaatje University, Multi-purpose Hall, South Campus, Kimberley,

RSVP: to Szwane@tourism.gov.za by 15h00 noon on 2 July 2025 to secure accreditation.

Media inquiries:

Ms. Sindi Zwane – Tourism (Media Liaison)

Mobile: +27 81 267 4665 ​

