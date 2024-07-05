Hà Nội rolls out measures to accelerate H2 growth: official

VIETNAM, July 5 - HÀ NỘI — In the second half of this year, Hà Nội will roll out various measures in a bid to boost its economic growth, contributing to fulfilling yearly targets, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh.

The capital city will promote administrative reform and digital transformation, and improve State management capacity in all fields, the official elaborated, adding it will maximise resources, accelerate disbursement, and effectively implement public investment capital for 2024.

He went on to say that the city is working to speed up the progress of key, essential and social housing projects, focusing on removing difficulties to official development assistance (ODA) and foreign-invested projects, and those that use non-State budget capital to stimulate investment.

Industrial production will be promoted, and production efficiency and capacity of enterprises in industrial parks and clusters will be improved, the official said.

The city will continue pushing ahead with industrial production in line with the development programme for priority industries, the supporting industry development programme and the key industrial product development project.

The municipal People's Committee will keep tabs on market developments, strengthen management towards market stabilisation, supervise price declaration and strictly handle unreasonable price hikes.

Local authorities will devise and update price management scenarios and roadmaps for adjusting some public services, and health and education services in conformity with market developments, ensuring the goal of controlling inflation.

Thanh also said that the city will focus on tapping the domestic market, improving domestic consumption and developing Vietnamese brands, effectively implementing the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese products”.

In agriculture, the city will restructure crops with the goal of improving land use efficiency, reducing rice cultivation area, and expanding the area of vegetables, flowers and ornamental plants. It will seek to promote products and brands under the "One Commune - One Product" (OCOP) programme, prioritising regional specialties and handicrafts that see the engagement of crowds of labourers.

Hà Nội's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half expanded by 6 per cent compared to the 5.86 per cent growth in the same period last year, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

In the second quarter of the year, the capital city’s industrial production showed signs of recovery as the number of orders continued increasing.

During January-June period, the index of industrial production (IIP) rose 5 per cent, with processing and manufacturing up 4.1 per cent, and the product consumption index up 13.1 per cent.

The number of tourists to Hanoi increased by 13.7 per cent to 14 million in the reviewed period, including 3.14 million international visitors, a rise of 52.6 per cent over the same period last year.

The city attracted over US$1.1 billion in foreign direct investment, up 52 per cent year-on-year. However, it still faced some obstacles, including low State budget collection. Although public investment disbursement increased from the previous period, it remained lower than the national average and failed to meet the set requirements.

The number of newly established enterprises as well as their registered capital decreased as compared with the same period last year, while those that dissolved or temporarily suspended operations increased. The development of commercial and social housing and resettlement projects have yet to meet requirements. — VNS