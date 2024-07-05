【Macao Grand Prix Museum】“Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour runs as limited-time offers

MACAU, July 5 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) keeps enlivening museumgoers’ experience with diverse and innovative elements. To promote Macao’s motorsport culture and unique racing circuit along the streets, the Museum launched the “Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour for free participation last year. This popular tour now continues as free limited-time offers on five festive and holiday periods in the second half of 2024. The first two bus tours for this summer holiday will start tomorrow (6 July). Museum visitors are welcome to sign up with their admission tickets.

Exclusive tours during five festive and holiday periods

The free “Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour will be conducted on five festive and holiday periods between July and December 2024 as follows: Saturdays and Sundays during the summer holiday in July and August (6 – 7, 13 – 14, 20 – 21 and 27 – 28 July; 3 – 4, 10 – 11, 17 – 18, 24 – 25 and 31 August), Mid-Autumn Festival (15 – 16 and 18 September), National Day Golden Week (1 – 7 October) and the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR and Christmas holiday (20 – 23 and 25 – 26 December).

Free tour experience for museumgoers

Two free bus tours will be run at 12:00 noon and 2:30 p.m. respectively on each of the aforementioned days. Interested museum visitors can sign up at the service counter with their admission tickets for the day, to enjoy the free bus tour around the Guia Circuit once. Limited vacancies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. During the guided bus tour spanning about 45 minutes, a local tour guide will accompany participants and introduce the characteristics of the race circuit. The bus tours are set to enrich local and visiting museumgoers’ experience.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last admission at 5:30 p.m.) daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.