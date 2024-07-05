Painting Scenic Splendor by Dayan Shangguan Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards
Dayan Shangguan's Exceptional Graphic Design Work, Painting Scenic Splendor, Receives Bronze Recognition in Prestigious A' Graphics Industry AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Painting Scenic Splendor by Dayan Shangguan as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Painting Scenic Splendor within the graphic design industry, acknowledging its exceptional creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards.
Painting Scenic Splendor's recognition in the A' Graphics Industry Awards is relevant to both the graphic design community and potential customers. The design aligns with current trends in eco-friendly packaging and showcases innovative use of materials, such as the clever folding of the envelope and the use of environmentally friendly paper. These features demonstrate the practical benefits of the design for users and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation within the industry.
Dayan Shangguan's award-winning work stands out for its unique combination of functionality and aesthetics. The unconditional offer of admission package for Beijing Forestry University consists of an envelope, offer letter, and illustration, each meticulously designed to reflect the institution's commitment to environmental conservation. The envelope's folding technique eliminates the need for additional packaging materials, while the offer letter and illustrations are printed on eco-friendly paper. The illustrations, depicting the university's iconic buildings, are refined through a detailed laser process, creating a delicate visual effect that complements the sleek UV-processed logo.
The Bronze A' Graphics Industry Award for Painting Scenic Splendor serves as motivation for Dayan Shangguan and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of eco-friendly design solutions and the integration of advanced production techniques, fostering a culture of sustainability and creativity within the brand.
Painting Scenic Splendor was designed by a talented team consisting of Dayan Shangguan, Yuxin Liu, Qiaoxin Tan, Bujin Hong, and Wanting Liu. Each member contributed their expertise to create a cohesive and impactful design that effectively communicates Beijing Forestry University's values and aesthetic.
About Dayan Shangguan
Dayan Shangguan is a faculty member at the School of Art and Design at Beijing Forestry University. He has previously worked as a designer at Alibaba and IBM China Research Institute. Shangguan has been a member of the China Computer Federation, a committee member of the China University E-sports Alliance, and a judge for the China University Computer Design Competition and the "Internet Plus" College Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. He has led graduate student teams in numerous national projects, creating many outstanding design works.
About Beijing Forestry University
Beijing Forestry University is a national key university that, while emphasizing balanced development across various disciplines, takes pride in its distinctive programs such as forestry, landscape architecture, forestry engineering, grass science, and agro-economic management. The university adheres to a vision of "Championship in Earth Stewardship, Leadership in Forestry Education" and has consistently contributed to China's ecological progress and thriving forestry sector. Over its 60-year history, the university has produced more than 200,000 graduates, including 16 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Science and Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as numerous senior technicians, specialists, and managerial talents.
