New Haven Barracks // DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5003011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2024 at 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / VT Route 17

TOWN: New Haven

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Evan C. Bergeron

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/04/2024 at approximately 2331 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a substantially intoxicated male inside of a parked vehicle on US Route 7 near the intersection with Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Evan C. Bergeron (24) of Essex Junction, VT. While speaking to Bergeron, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Bergeron was screened for DUI. Bergeron was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bergeron was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 22, 2024.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/24 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

