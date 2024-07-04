Resources on avian flu published for site managers

In April and May 2024, UNESCO and its partners organised a webinar series aimed to raise awareness of the site management authorities on the impacts of the avian influenza outbreak on wildlife in UNESCO World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves and Ramsar sites. The webinars were attended by nearly 700 people and financially supported by the Swiss Federal Office for Environment (FOEN).

Recordings and presentations of the webinars are now available, with guidance and additional examples here:

https://whc.unesco.org/en/avian-flu/