Better access and inclusion for people with disability in South Australia

Release date: 05/07/24

Adopting targets for disability employment within the public sector and prioritising people with disability in regional and remote areas, in the LGBTIQA+ community and those with significant intellectual disability, are among key changes to South Australia’s disability inclusion laws.

Minister for Human Services Nat Cook introduced legislation that has now passed State Parliament acting on key recommendations made from an independent review of the Disability Inclusion Act 2018 (SA).

The Act is an important part of South Australia’s legislative scheme designed to promote the interests of people with disability in SA and align with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-2031 and other statewide initiatives including the new SA Autism Strategy 2024-2029.

In addition, the Act mandates the development of the State Disability Inclusion Plan and provides a framework for State authorities (State Government departments and local councils) to establish their own Disability Access and Inclusion Plans.

The Bill will see a number of legislative recommendations come into force, including:

Stronger provisions for measurable and meaningful outcomes in the State Disability Inclusion Plan and a target for public sector employment of people with disability;

Greater recognition of the barriers faced by, and needs of, people with intellectual disability or who experience a high level of vulnerability due to disability;

The establishment of a dedicated lived experience committee to support the preparation and review of the State Disability Inclusion Plan;

Ensuring Disability Access and Inclusion Plans developed by State authorities remain consistent with the State Disability Inclusion Plan and ensure the needs of priority groups are properly addressed.

Language used throughout the Act has been enhanced to make it clear all people with disability, regardless of age, have a right to be safe and to feel safe.

The Act has also been strengthened to ensure programs and policies are developed, as appropriate, through co-design, consultation or other processes with people with disability, their families and representatives.

Additional initiatives that will further boost disability access and inclusion in South Australia are also being considered as part of the next State Disability Inclusion Plan, currently under development by the Department of Human Services.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

People with disability are not responsible for the limitations imposed on them by barriers in our physical environment, attitudes, and laws.

As a society, we are responsible for removing those barriers in the name of equality, inclusion and justice.

Supporting fairness and inclusion for people with disability has been at the heart of my career over many years, so I am particularly proud that this was the first Bill I introduced as the Minister for Human Services.

The reforms in this Bill are now set to become law after passing State Parliament and follow an independent review and consultation which helped to inform this legislation.

It shows my commitment to act on independent reviews, to laying stronger legislative foundations for disability access and inclusion, and to ensuring that the State Government and local councils remain accountable for making South Australia a more inclusive place for everyone