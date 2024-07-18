Submit Release
Exemplifi Secures Third Win at Web Excellence Awards for Outstanding Website Design in Transportation

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Excellence Awards, a prestigious platform recognizing excellence across various web categories, has announced the winners for its 12th season in 2024. This season saw over 950 entries from 27 countries, highlighting the global competition and the high standards of excellence required to win.

Exemplifi, a leader in government web development, has once again demonstrated its superior design capabilities by winning the Web Excellence Award for 2024. This award was given in recognition of their exceptional website design for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC). This marks Exemplifi’s third win overall, following accolades in 2022 and 2023, solidifying their reputation as a "3-time winner" of the Web Excellence Awards, specifically in the transportation category.

"Winning the Web Excellence Award for the third time is a great achievement," said Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi. "Receiving this recognition once again in the transportation category is a testament to our expertise in providing digital transit solutions and emphasizes our authority in the transit sector. The event calendar is one such unique transit solution provided by us in the award-winning SJRRC ( San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission ) website."

About Exemplifi
Exemplifi stands at the forefront of government and enterprise web development, specializing in creatin, and managing advanced websites for government entities at all levels. With a focus on leveraging the best CMS platforms to ensure compliance, security, and enhanced user experience, Exemplifi is dedicated to improving the digital face of government operations.

