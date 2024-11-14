Exemplifi has been recognized with the Pinnacle award by NAGW

Submit Release
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi was recognized with the members choice award in Pinnacle awards under the Federal/ State website group for exceptional work in one of their latest government website project - Colorado 150 America 250 for the History Colorado. The Pinnacle Awards, hosted by the National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW) is a highly renowned recognition from experts for state/ federal government web communications, design, development, and innovation.

Their award-winning work on the Colorado 150 America 250 website required a visually appealing design that showcased various Colorado regions with striking images, an events calendar to feature the huge pipeline of upcoming events, and more. Better navigation and content structure throughout the site ensured the site was highly accessible.

“Getting the recognition from the NAGW proves to be a testament to our high-quality work in the Government sector. In addition to our continued excellence and recognition in building government websites, this award recognizes our overall expertise in building visually appealing, user-friendly, and highly accessible websites with cutting-edge solutions” says Vinod Pabba, CEO of Exemplifi.

About Exemplifi
Exemplifi stands at the forefront of government website development, specializing in building, modernizing, and managing advanced websites for government entities at the county , state and federal level. With a focus on leveraging the best CMS platforms to ensure compliance, security, and accessibility, Exemplifi is dedicated to improving the digital face of government operations.

