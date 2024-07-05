MPD Seeks Assistance in Locating Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a business in Southeast.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at approximately 5:57 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the employees open the cash register. The employees complied. The suspect took the money then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24101810