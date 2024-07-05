Novus Organics ACV by Shashwat Das and Ruchi Gada - Almond Branding Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards
Innovative Packaging Design for Novus Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Recognized with Prestigious International Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Novus Organics ACV by Shashwat Das and Ruchi Gada - Almond Branding as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Novus Organics ACV packaging design within the packaging industry and design community, positioning it as a notable achievement in the field.
The award-winning packaging design for Novus Organics Apple Cider Vinegar showcases the brand's commitment to delivering a high-quality product while prioritizing sustainability and eco-friendliness. The design's innovative approach aligns with current industry trends and customer preferences, offering a practical solution that enhances the user experience and sets a new standard for packaging in the competitive market of organic food products.
Novus Organics ACV stands out for its clean, minimalistic design that reflects the brand's dedication to simplicity and purity. The transparent label allows the natural beauty of the product to shine through, while the line drawing illustrative style captures the essence of the organic ingredients. The packaging is entirely plastic-free and recyclable, reinforcing Novus Organics' commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Shashwat Das and Ruchi Gada - Almond Branding's expertise in creating impactful and innovative packaging designs. The award not only validates the excellence of the Novus Organics ACV packaging but also motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the realm of sustainable and user-centric packaging solutions.
Team Members
Novus Organics ACV was designed by the talented duo of Ruchi Gada, who led the creative direction, and Shashwat Das, who oversaw the strategic planning and execution. Together, they successfully brought the vision of Novus Organics to life through this award-winning packaging design.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Novus Organics ACV packaging design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152622
About Shashwat Das and Ruchi Gada - Almond Branding
Almond Branding is a leading strategic branding and design agency based in Mumbai, India. With over a decade of experience, the agency has worked with renowned companies such as Tata, ITC, Amul, and Marico, as well as emerging startups, to create and nurture powerful brands. Almond Branding's passionate team of planners, strategists, and creators combines branding and design thinking to deliver disruptive brand design solutions, specializing in brand creation, strategy, and development.
About Novus Organics
Novus Organics is a brand founded by an expat Indian duo passionate about bringing the best products from Australia to the Indian market. Their first offering, an Apple Cider Vinegar, set a new quality standard previously unseen in India, showcasing the brand's dedication to delivering exceptional and pure organic products to consumers.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively combining form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that the awarded designs represent the best in their respective fields.
About A' Design Award
The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Through its rigorous judging process and international exposure, the award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in packaging design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packaging-design-awards.com
