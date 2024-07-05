Global AI in oncology for analytical solutions market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

AI In Oncology For Analytical Solutions Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI in oncology for analytical solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in oncology for analytical solutions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.8 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing healthcare data availability, rising awareness and acceptance, advancements in machine learning algorithms, government initiatives and funding, clinical acceptance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI in oncology for analytical solutions market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing healthcare awareness, integration of multi-omics data, regulatory refinement, telemedicine and remote diagnostics.

Growth driver of the AI in oncology for analytical solutions market

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of AI in oncology for the analytical solutions market going forward. Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. AI in oncology for analytical solutions is used in cancer care to provide personalized treatment, early detection, and improved patient outcomes due to its ability to process large amounts of complex data quickly and efficiently.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI in oncology for analytical solutions market include IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Tempus, DeepMind Health, Paige.AI, PathAI, Aidoc, Nucleai, HeartFlow, OWKIN, SOPHiA Genetics, Imagen Technologies, Butterfly Network, Atomwise, Enlitic, Inspirata, 3Scan, Zebra Medical Vision, Ibex Medical Analytics, Vuno Inc., Proscia, Google Health, Huiying Medical.

Major companies operating in the AI in oncology for analytical solutions market are focusing on the development of AI advancements, such as new real-world data platforms to accelerate cancer research and advance generative AI models in oncology. A real-world data platform refers to a system that integrates and manages observational data from various sources outside of typical clinical research settings, such as electronic health records, health insurance claims, patient surveys, and disease registries.

Segments:

1) By Component: Data Licensing Services, Software Solutions, Analytics and Other Services

2) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Other Treatments

3) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Tumor, Kidney Cancer, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Bladder Cancer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in oncology for analytical solutions market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI in oncology for analytical solutions.

AI In Oncology For Analytical Solutions Market Definition

AI in oncology for analytical solutions refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the field of oncology to develop advanced analytical solutions for cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment. It helps healthcare professionals make data-driven decisions, improve diagnostic accuracy, and tailor treatment plans.

The main types of components in AI in oncology for analytical solutions are data licensing services, software solutions, analytics, and others. Data licensing refers to the process of granting or obtaining legal permission to use and access data, typically through a contractual agreement between the data provider (licensor) and the data user (licensee). It includes treatment types such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and other treatments. It is used in various cancer types, including breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, brain tumors, kidney cancer, non-hodgkin lymphoma, and bladder cancer.

