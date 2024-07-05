Empowering Local Governments for Effective Disaster Management and Climate Resilience

The successful implementation of the program strategy will have significant implications for disaster resilience in the Philippines, such as:

Enhanced preparedness . The Department of the Interior and Local Government, as the supervising entity of local governments, will be better equipped to train them just as the local governments will be better equipped to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to disasters. This reduces the potential impact of natural hazards on communities, saving lives and reducing economic losses.

Increased funding efficiency . By improving the utilization of disaster risk reduction and management funds, local governments can implement their programs more effectively and timely, enhancing their overall disaster response and recovery efforts.

Strengthened institutional capacity . The harmonization of capacity development initiatives under the institutional and capacity development strategy ensures a more coordinated and impactful approach at the national and local levels. This builds the technical skills of local personnel and fosters a culture of continuous learning and adaptation.

Sustainable development. Integrating disaster risk reduction into local planning and development processes promotes sustainable development, ensuring that infrastructure and community services are resilient to future climate and disaster risks.

Multistakeholder engagement is crucial for the holistic and effective implementation of the Disaster Risk Reduction Enhancement at the Local Level Program. Its strategy highlights the importance of a collaborative approach involving various stakeholders (national government agencies, civil society organizations, and local communities) to achieve the targeted objectives.

Disaster Risk Reduction at the Local Level Technical Assistance

In March 2024, the Department of Finance, Department of Interior and Local Government, European Union, and Agence Française de Développement launched the Disaster Risk Reduction Enhancement at the Local Level Program technical assistance to improve the local governments’ capabilities in key disaster risk reduction and management areas. It addresses critical gaps in:

Risk-informed planning

Integrated capacity development strategies

Effective utilization of local disaster risk reduction and management funds

Gender-sensitive and socially inclusive disaster response to protect citizens, especially the vulnerable.

The program also aims to facilitate high-level policy dialogues among government and nongovernment stakeholders to set key policy directions and foster co-ownership and accountability.

Co-funded by the European Union and Agence Française de Développement, the €4.28-million technical assistance supports the programmatic policy-based loan of €250 million provided by the French government to the Philippines in 2021. An additional €.6 million from Agence Française de Développement will structure the technical assistance, bringing the total grant to €4.88 million.

The Disaster Risk Reduction Enhancement at the Local Level Technical Assistance Program will be implemented from 2024 to 2027 in close partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, local government units, national agencies, and French institutions.