Global Culinary Platform “airKitchen” Reaches Milestone with 11,000 Classes in 180 Cities Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- The airKitchen, a leading platform connecting travelers with authentic cooking classes worldwide by ZAZA Inc., is proud to announce a significant milestone: the platform now boasts over 11,000 classes in 180 cities globally. This achievement underscores ZAZA Inc.'s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and culinary education through immersive, hands-on experiences.
Since its inception, ZAZA Inc. has been dedicated to bringing people together through the universal language of food. By offering travelers the opportunity to learn how to cook homemade local dishes from hosts in their own kitchens, the platform, airKitchen provides a unique and intimate way to experience and appreciate diverse cultures.
"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone," said Naomi Suzuki, public relations at ZAZA Inc.. "Our mission has always been to connect people through the joy of cooking and shared meals. With passionate hosts around the world offering 11,000 classes, we are more committed than ever to creating memorable and meaningful culinary experiences for our users."
The hosts come from various backgrounds, each bringing their unique culinary traditions and expertise to the table. From mastering the art of sushi making with a Japanese chef to learning the secrets of Italian pasta from a nonna in Rome, airKitchen offers an unparalleled range of cooking classes. These experiences not only teach travelers how to prepare local dishes but also allow them to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of dining with locals.
As airKitchen continues to grow, it remains focused on expanding its network of hosts and classes to even more countries and regions. The platform's success is a testament to the power of food in bridging cultural gaps and creating lasting connections.
Founded by ZAZA Inc., airKitchen is a global platform that connects travelers with local hosts for authentic cooking classes. By providing hands-on culinary experiences, the platform aims to promote cultural exchange and foster a deeper understanding of global food traditions. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, airKitchen offers a wide range of classes that cater to all skill levels and interests.
