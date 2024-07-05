Second conviction secured after asbestos dumping in Western Sydney caught on drone

(Please see link for footage of surveillance operation)

Mr Maher El Masri is the second person to be convicted and fined in relation to illegal dumping at the property after the occupier, Mr Fouad Arja, was fined $180,000 in 2021 following an EPA investigation into illegal dumping.

Mr El Masri told EPA officers he organised trucks to transport topsoil to the property from a construction site in Campsie.

Mr El Masri was also convicted and fined $30,000 for lying to the EPA in 2022 while they were carrying out their investigation.

EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations Jason Gordon said the EPA’s extensive investigation, launched in 2019, has been a success with two individuals now held to account for illegal activities at the property.

“Following reports from Liverpool City Council and the community we started a covert operation in 2019 and our drones caught the trucks dumping construction waste at the site which was then spread across the property with an excavator.

"Officers carried out a search of the property and collected samples from the waste, which was found to contain asbestos, which is completely unacceptable."

“Mr El Masri was convicted for transporting waste to a place not permitted to be used as a waste facility and the unlawful disposal of asbestos waste.

“The complete disregard for the environment and the community displayed here cannot be tolerated and it is pleasing to see that all parties involved in this investigation have now been before the Court.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation and the EPA will continue to use the best technology to ensure human and environmental health is protected from those who attempt to dump contaminated waste or interfere with our investigations.”

The Court also ordered Mr El Masri to pay the EPA’s legal costs of $60,000 and investigation costs of $600.

If you suspect illegal dumping activity in your community, please contact the 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.